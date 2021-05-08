'Hide sanitisers, give tasty food to boozers': Experts advise kin of alcoholics as TN govt orders closure of liquor shops

Feeding tasty food on time, every time, increasing the fluid intake, hiding sanitiser and other liquids containing alcohol, conversing in a gentle and understanding manner are what the family members of alcoholics should do to their loved ones when the liquor shops are closed for two weeks starting Monday, said an experienced counsellor.

In order to prevent the spread of coronavirus the Tamil Nadu government has ordered closure of liquor shops for two weeks as part of stringent lockdown measures.

"It is an opportunity for the family members of alcoholics to wean away their loved ones from this habit. But the family members have to handle it gently," Jacqueline David, Senior Counsellor, TTK Hospital told IANS.

She said when an alcoholic is deprived of his drink then he suffers from what is called withdrawal symptoms.