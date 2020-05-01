Hero returns: Punjab cop whose hand was chopped off by Nihang Sikhs, gets rousing welcome at home

Earlier, on April 12, Harjit Singh's hand was chopped off with a sword and two other Punjab policemen were injured when a group of Nihangs attacked them after being asked to show curfew passes at a vegetable market in Patiala district.

Nine persons were earlier arrested and weapons including guns and petrol bombs had also been recovered by the Punjab Police in connection to the case.

Amidst the lockdown enforced due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Harjit Singh was rushed to Rajindra Hospital nearby and then referred to PGIMER in Chandigarh where he underwent the surgery.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had said that the severed wrist of the cop was stitched back after a 7.5-hour-long surgery.

"I am happy to share that a 7.5-hour long surgery has been successfully completed at PGIMER to repair the severed wrist of ASI Harjeet Singh. I thank the entire team of doctors and support staff for their painstaking effort. Wishing ASI Harjeet Singh (now SI) a speedy recovery," said Chief Minister Singh.

To honour the bravery of Harjeet Singh, he was promoted from the rank of Assistant Sub-Inspector to Sub-Inspector by the state government. His son was also given a a job as a constable by Punjab DGP.