 Hero Delhi Cop Foils Suicide Attempt, Dramatic Rescue Caught On Video
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Hero Delhi Cop Foils Suicide Attempt, Dramatic Rescue Caught On Video

A Delhi Police officer has been praised after a video showed him rescuing a young man who was allegedly attempting suicide on the Mahipalpur flyover. SI Anil Sharma calmly spoke to the man, offered him water and gained his trust before pulling him to safety. Delhi Police lauded the officer's patience, courage and quick thinking

Shashank NairUpdated: Tuesday, June 16, 2026, 03:51 PM IST
Hero Delhi Cop Foils Suicide Attempt, Dramatic Rescue Caught On Video
FPJ

New Delhi: A video from Delhi is going viral on social media. In the video, a man is allegedly seen attempting suicide while a policeman attempts to save him.

Policeman seen intervening

In the video, the policeman is heard telling the young man, "I am a Brahmin man, trust me." He offers the young man water and repeatedly tries to dissuade him from taking such a step. The video is being widely shared on social media.

Delhi Police praises officer

Delhi Police has also issued an official statement on the incident, posting the video and hailing the officer. The policeman in the video has been identified as SI Anil Sharma.

"In a display of wisdom, patience, and courage, Delhi Police SI Anil Sharma saved the life of a young man attempting suicide on the Mahipalpur flyover," Delhi Police wrote in the caption of the video.

Officer's swift intervention

Upon reaching the scene, Sharma calmed the young man through conversation, gave him water to drink, and distracted him by handing over his mobile phone to speak on a call.

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Waiting for the right moment, he promptly grabbed the young man securely and pulled him away from the flyover.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines |

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