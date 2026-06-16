Hero Delhi Cop Foils Suicide Attempt, Dramatic Rescue Caught On Video

FPJ

New Delhi: A video from Delhi is going viral on social media. In the video, a man is allegedly seen attempting suicide while a policeman attempts to save him.

Policeman seen intervening

In the video, the policeman is heard telling the young man, "I am a Brahmin man, trust me." He offers the young man water and repeatedly tries to dissuade him from taking such a step. The video is being widely shared on social media.

Delhi Police praises officer

Delhi Police has also issued an official statement on the incident, posting the video and hailing the officer. The policeman in the video has been identified as SI Anil Sharma.

"In a display of wisdom, patience, and courage, Delhi Police SI Anil Sharma saved the life of a young man attempting suicide on the Mahipalpur flyover," Delhi Police wrote in the caption of the video.

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Officer's swift intervention

Upon reaching the scene, Sharma calmed the young man through conversation, gave him water to drink, and distracted him by handing over his mobile phone to speak on a call.

Waiting for the right moment, he promptly grabbed the young man securely and pulled him away from the flyover.