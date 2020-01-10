'Here's your daily sexist remark by a politician': Author Kiran Manral reacts to BJP leader's comment on Padukone's JNU visit

Kiran Manral, the feminist author took to Twitter to react on the recent sexist comment by BJP leader on Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone.

Padukone’s visit to the Jawarharlal Nehru University (JNU) after the violent attack on its students by a Hindutva outfit on last Tuesday had elicited major criticism from the right-wing. Among the many to bash Padukone for visiting JNU was a BJP politician Gopal Bhargava.

Bhargava had made an offensive and sexist comment attacking Padukone, he said, “Heroine should dance in Mumbai. Why should she go to JNU?”

Kiran Manral slammed Bhargava in her tweet, quoting Bhargava from a news article, she wrote, “I give you today your daily sexist remark by a politician.