Here’s Why PM Modi Gave Cash Instead Of UPI Payment To Jhalmuri Stall Owner In West Bengal's Jhargram

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Jhargram: Amid high-voltage campaigning for the West Bengal polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday in Jhargram, West Bengal, briefly halted his convoy at a roadside jhalmuri stall. A video of his interaction with the stall owner has since gone viral on social media.

However, a question was raised by some X users as to why the Prime Minister paid the stall owner in cash and not via UPI payment, which was launched during PM Modi’s first term as Prime Minister. The question was also raised by political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla on X.

"The most Hon'ble PM paid in cash. The shopkeeper did not have UPI or online payment system. But overall a sweet interaction." His brother and BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla has answered the question now responding to the post.

"Shopkeeper had UPI- same UPI that Congress FM Chidambaram dismissed with arrogance saying the poor would never be able to use it The ₹10 note was given so that the shopkeeper could treasure it forever," he said.

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Launched in 2016, UPI is now available in more than eight countries, including the UAE, Singapore, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, France, Mauritius, and Qatar. This global expansion is helping India become a leader in digital payments.

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The stall is run by Vikram Sah, originally from Bihar’s Gaya district, who has operated the small business in Jhargram for over a decade. For the vendor, the Prime Minister’s unexpected visit transformed an ordinary day into a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Election Dates

West Bengal polls will be held in two phases April 23 and April 29 and the counting of votes will take place on May 4.