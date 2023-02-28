Here's why passengers at Terminal 3 of Delhi airport are facing issues with cab bookings |

Passengers arriving at Terminal 3 (T3) of Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport are reportedly facing a lot of difficulty finding a taxi upon arrival, particularly during the night. According to reports, it takes longer to book a cab over apps at night, and the condition of the prepaid taxi service is equally bad or worse.

Help desk says unavailability of taxi causes delay, despite number of taxis in parking

When enquired, the help desk of cab aggregators like Uber have attributed the longer booking time to a surge in demand or unavailability of a taxi nearby. However, many cabs can be seen parked at the airport parking, and there seems to be no effort to streamline the process for passengers. The help desk suggested trying premium services for early booking, but the issue seems to persist across all cab aggregators.

Passengers waiting for taxis at T3 have reported waiting for up to 39 minutes, with the prices also getting surged in the meantime. The prepaid taxi service is even worse, as drivers seem only interested in filling up the receipt, with no one to facilitate the passenger, and many drivers even refuse to go to the requested location.

Passengers asked to pay extra money & allow more people to travel together by cab drivers

Passengers are left to fend for themselves to find another taxi or wait and waste time. Some taxi drivers have also been reported to ask for extra money from passengers to prioritize their booking. In some cases, passengers have been "pressurized" by cab drivers to allow more passengers to travel with them, compromising their safety.

Overall, the situation seems to be quite challenging for passengers arriving at T3, with no immediate solution in sight.