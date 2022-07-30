Here's why leasing firm has asked DGCA to deregister 3 SpiceJet planes | File Photo

Days after aviation regulator Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) ordered SpiceJet to operate a maximum of 50 percent of its flights for eight weeks, a leasing firm has requested DGCA for the deregistration of three aircrafts of the budget carrier.

The DGCA had taken the decision after several SpiceJet planes reported technical malfunction.

"In view of findings of various spot checks, inspections and the reply to the show-cause notice submitted by SpiceJet, for the continued sustenance of safe and reliable air transport service, the number of departures of SpiceJet are restricted to 50% of the number of departures approved under summer schedule 2022 for a period of eight weeks," said the DGCA in an order.

During these eight weeks, the airline would be subjected to "enhanced surveillance," said the DGCA.

Here's why a leasing firm has asked DGCA to deregister 3 Spicejet planes

Leasing firm Awas Ireland Limited filed the requests against three Boeing 737 aircraft on July 29.

The planes- VT-SYW, VT-SYX and VT-SYY, are stationed at Varanasi and Amritsar.

The deregistration requests of flights have been filed under Irrevocable Deregistration and Export Request Authorisations (IDERA) and sources said that it is usually filed if a lessor and airline fail to reach a payment negotiation.

The deregistration process is generally allowed after the aviation regulator checks if the aircraft has any pending dues from tax authorities and airports.

The government has taken measures to strengthen the ecosystem for aircraft leasing and financing in India. Under International Financial Services Centres Authority Act 2019, the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) was established during April, 2020.

A financial assessment carried out by DGCA in September 2021 revealed that SpiceJet is operating on cash and carry, and suppliers are not being paid on a regular basis leading to the shortage of spares, said the aviation regulator.

