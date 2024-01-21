Here's How Ayodhya Ram Mandir Looks From Space, ISRO Shares Satellite Images

Ayodhya Ram Mandir From Space | My Gov India/ X

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) shared the very first stunning satellite images of Ayodhya's Ram Temple on Sunday, with our own satellites ahead of the great consecration ceremony on January 22.

Due to temperature dip and severe fog over north India, the 2.7-acre Ram Temple was impossible to view from space. However, the visuals were clearer this time. The Indian Remote Sensing series of satellites provided enlarged pictures of the temple. On December 16, 2023, the under-construction temple was captured nearly a month ago. The recently posted satellite images clearly show the Dashrath Mahal, the Sarayu River, and the renovated Ayodhya Railway Station.

#RamMandir from Space!@isro captures stunning satellite images of Ayodhya’s Ram Temple. The majestic Dashrath Mahal and the tranquil Saryu River take center stage in these snapshots. Notably, the recently revamped Ayodhya railway station stands out prominently in the detailed… pic.twitter.com/4Sn4R3JaZH — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) January 21, 2024

India now has over 50 satellites in space, some of which have resolutions less than a metre. The National Remote Sensing Centre, part of the Indian Space Agency, processed the photograph in Hyderabad. ISRO technology was also used at various stages of the temple's development. The challenging aspect was to determine the exact site of the Lord Ram. The trust in charge of building the temple desired that the idol be put in the place where Lord Ram was supposed to have been born.

The International Working President of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Alok Sharma is actively involved in the Ram Temple project. According to the reports, Sharma said that after the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition, the spot where Lord Ram was believed to have been born was covered under 40 feet of debris. The debris had to be removed, so the new idol could be placed exactly and precisely at that spot.

The equipment used in these geographical devices included exact position signals from India's own Swadeshi GPS, the ISRO-built 'Navigation with Indian Constellation' or NavIC satellite constellation.