Herd immunity not an option for India: Health Ministry

India has recorded more than 15.83 lakh COVID-19 cases so far. Globally, the country now ranks third among nations worst affected by the virus. However, it is not all bad news, as the country on Thursday marked a milestone of sorts, with more than 10 lakh people having recovered from the virus.

Testing is being amped up constantly, and the fatality rate too has dropped. The Health Ministry on Thursday said that the case fatality rate was at 2.21%. "It's among the lowest in the world. 24 States and Union Territories have lesser fatality rate than that of the country," the Ministry said.

"Over 1,81,90,000 tests have been conducted in the country including RT-PCR and rapid antigen tests. There has been week on week increase in average tests per day. India is conducting 324 test per 10 lakhs population per day," Secretary of the Ministry of Health, R Bhushan said.