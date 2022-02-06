e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 10:39 AM IST

'Her accomplishments will remain incomparable': President Kovind, PM Modi, other leaders mourn demise of Lata Mangeshkar

Lata Mangeshkar passed away in Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital at the age of 92.
FPJ Web Desk
Twitter/Rashtrapatibhvn

President of India Ramnath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra on Sunday condoled the death Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away in Mumbai at the age of 92.

Mourning her demise, President Kovind wrote,"Lata-ji’s demise is heart-breaking for me, as it is for millions the world over. In her vast range of songs, rendering the essence and beauty of India, generations found expression of their inner-most emotions. A Bharat Ratna, Lata-ji’s accomplishments will remain incomparable."

Prime Minister Modi too expressed his anguish over the news. Taking on Twitter, he shared, "I am anguished beyond words. The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people."

He further added, "Lata Didi’s songs brought out a variety of emotions. She closely witnessed the transitions of the Indian film world for decades. Beyond films, she was always passionate about India’s growth. She always wanted to see a strong and developed India."

Here's how other political leaders reacted to the demise of the legendary singer:

The megastar had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Though having recovered from COVID, the star singer was put on ventilator support after her condition worsened on Saturday.

Mangeshkar was an Indian playback singer and occasional music composer and was popularly known as "Nightingale of India" for her melodious voice.

Born on September 28, 1929, she began her career in the year 1942 at the age of 13. In a career spanning over seven decades, the melody queen recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films. She had sung songs in over thirty-six regional Indian languages and foreign languages.

In 2001, in recognition of her contributions to the nation, she was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour and is only the second vocalist, after MS Subbulakshmi, to receive this honour.

She's also the recipient of three National Film Awards among many other honours she received during the span of her career. 'Aye Mere Vatan Ke Logon', 'Babul Pyare', Lag Ja Gale Se Phir' among others are some of her iconic songs.

Mangeshkar is survived by four younger siblings- Asha Bhosle, Hridaynath Mangeshkar, Usha Mangeshkar and Meena Mangeshkar.

With ANI Inputs.

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 10:30 AM IST
