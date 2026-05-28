 Heavy Rain, Strong Winds Bring Relief From Heat In Delhi-NCR, Flights Affected
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaHeavy Rain, Strong Winds Bring Relief From Heat In Delhi-NCR, Flights Affected

Heavy Rain, Strong Winds Bring Relief From Heat In Delhi-NCR, Flights Affected

Heavy rain and strong winds swept across Delhi-NCR on Thursday, bringing relief from intense heat and lowering temperatures. However, adverse weather conditions disrupted flight operations at Delhi airport. DIAL advised passengers to check flight updates and use the Delhi Metro. The IMD had issued heavy rainfall alerts for 15 states with winds reaching 70 kmph.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Thursday, May 28, 2026, 07:10 PM IST
Heavy Rain, Strong Winds Bring Relief From Heat In Delhi-NCR, Flights Affected

Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds lashed Delhi and adjoining areas on Thursday, bringing much-needed relief from the scorching heat and making the weather pleasant across the National Capital Region (NCR).

While the rainfall led to a drop in temperature, it also disrupted air traffic operations at the Delhi airport.

In a post on X, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said, “Due to inclement weather conditions and expected thunderstorms in Delhi, some flights might be impacted at Delhi Airport. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Passengers can consider alternative modes of transport, including the Delhi Metro, to get to the airport to avoid potential delays.”

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier issued a heavy rainfall alert for 15 states on Thursday. The weather department had also predicted strong winds with speeds reaching up to 70 kilometres per hour during the day.

Read Also
Delhi-NCR: Spell Of Light Rain Showers Accompanied By Hailstorm Hit Parts Of National Capital,...
Delhi-NCR: Spell Of Light Rain Showers Accompanied By Hailstorm Hit Parts Of National Capital,...

Several parts of Delhi-NCR witnessed traffic congestion following the sudden spell of rain and gusty winds. However, residents welcomed the change in weather after days of intense heat and humidity.

Follow us on