Heavy Rain, Strong Winds Bring Relief From Heat In Delhi-NCR, Flights Affected

Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds lashed Delhi and adjoining areas on Thursday, bringing much-needed relief from the scorching heat and making the weather pleasant across the National Capital Region (NCR).

While the rainfall led to a drop in temperature, it also disrupted air traffic operations at the Delhi airport.

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In a post on X, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said, “Due to inclement weather conditions and expected thunderstorms in Delhi, some flights might be impacted at Delhi Airport. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Passengers can consider alternative modes of transport, including the Delhi Metro, to get to the airport to avoid potential delays.”

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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier issued a heavy rainfall alert for 15 states on Thursday. The weather department had also predicted strong winds with speeds reaching up to 70 kilometres per hour during the day.

Several parts of Delhi-NCR witnessed traffic congestion following the sudden spell of rain and gusty winds. However, residents welcomed the change in weather after days of intense heat and humidity.