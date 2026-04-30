Delhi-NCR: Spell Of Light Rain Showers Accompanied By Hailstorm Hit Parts Of National Capital, Bringing Relief From Scorching Heat - VIDEO

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People in Delhi-NCR got much-needed relief from scorching heat on Thursday after a heavy hailstorm hit parts of Delhi-NCR. Light rainfall was also recorded in several areas of the national capital. The weather office has issued an alert for rain for the next three hours.

Users on social media shared visuals showing big hailstones falling in Ghaziabad and other parts of NCR.

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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted rains in Delhi and NCR for today. Gurugram and Faridabad are under a yellow alert. The outer parts of the NCR, like Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, are already under a red alert.

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The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 25.4 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung on Thursday morning. Among other stations, Palam recorded 24.9 degrees Celsius, Lodhi Road 23.6 degrees Celsius, Ridge 25 degrees Celsius, and Ayanagar 24.1 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 36 degrees Celsius throughout the day. Delhi's Air Quality Index stood at 136, placing it in the moderate category, Zee News reported.