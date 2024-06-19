Heatwave Havoc: 5 Dead In Delhi, 10 In Noida As Scorching Temperatures Sizzle North India

The IMD predicts that an ongoing western disturbance may bring some respite from the persistent heat within the next 24 to 48 hours. | ANI

Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted that heatwave to severe heatwave conditions will likely persist across many parts of North India on Wednesday.

5 Dead In Delhi, 10 In Noida Due To Heatwave

According to a report by India Today, the severe heatwave has claimed five lives in the past 72 hours in Delhi, with victims succumbing to heatstroke at three hospitals. Additionally, over 10 deaths have been reported in Noida in the last 24 hours due to the extreme heat.

Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and Safdarjung Hospital each reported one death. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital has admitted around 36 people suffering from heatwave effects. Lok Nayak Hospital (LNJP) reported three deaths, including a car mechanic who died from heat stroke on June 16 after being admitted with a high fever of 106 degrees on June 15. Another victim was a 70-year-old man from Bihar who succumbed to heat stroke after missing his train and wandering around the station.

LNJP has admitted over seven people with high fevers ranging from 106 to 107 degrees. Of these, five are on ventilators, and three are above 65 years old. Dr. Suresh Kumar, managing director of LNJP Hospital, noted that most of those affected are laborers or rickshaw pullers over 60 years of age, suffering from electrolyte deficiencies, heat stroke, high fevers exceeding 105 degrees, and extreme dehydration.

Daily Labourers & Rickshaw Pullers Affected The Most

Private hospitals and small clinics in Delhi have also seen a rise in heat stroke cases. Dr. Gaurav Kumar, who runs a clinic in Paharganj, told India Today that the number of patients suffering from heatwave effects has more than doubled in the past month, with most being rickshaw pullers or daily labourers.

According to the IMD, heatwave conditions have been prevalent in most parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh, as well as in some parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, and north Madhya Pradesh. Isolated pockets of heatwave conditions have also been observed in northeast Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, northwest Rajasthan, northwest Madhya Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, and the Jammu division.

Relief In Coming Days

The weather agency further predicted that the heatwave conditions are expected to gradually abate due to an approaching western disturbance towards northwest India.

There is potential relief on the horizon for Delhi and its surrounding areas. The IMD predicts that an ongoing western disturbance may bring some respite from the persistent heat within the next 24 to 48 hours.