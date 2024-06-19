India Weather Today: IMD Forecasts Heavy Rainfall In Northeast States; Heatwave To Persist In UP, Delhi

Representative image

The Northern Limit of Monsoon had advanced further into Navsari, Jalgaon, Amravati, Chandrapur, Bijapur, Sukma, Malkangiri, Vizianagaram, and Islampur, bringing with it the promise of much-needed rain, as per Indian Metrological Department (IMD) daily forecate bulletin.

The bulletin says that the conditions were ripe for the Southwest Monsoon to push deeper into Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and the Northwest Bay of Bengal. In the coming days, it would also extend its reach into Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand, providing relief from the scorching summer heat.

IMD predicts widespread light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal.

These areas are expected to experience isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall, with the possibility of extremely heavy downpours in Assam, Meghalaya, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal on the 19th of June.

In the west, a cyclonic circulation hovered over the Northeast Arabian Sea near Saurashtra, and another was present over the Westcentral Bay of Bengal near Coastal Andhra Pradesh. These systems would bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, to Gujarat, Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada.

Further south, Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe, and Lakshadweep were bracing for fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall, with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds. Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal would see isolated to scattered light to moderate showers.

The western disturbance, running along the mid-tropospheric westerlies north of latitude 30°N, would trigger isolated to scattered light rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds over Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand from the 19th to the 23rd of June. The same weather would affect Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan on the 19th and 20th. Strong surface winds would sweep across the plains of Northwest India over the next two days.

Heatwaves to persist in parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the oppressive heat wave continued to grip parts of India. Temperatures soared between 44-46°C across Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and northern Madhya Pradesh, with severe heat wave conditions expected in many areas of Uttar Pradesh on the 19th, gradually easing thereafter. Hot and humid weather was likely to prevail in Odisha on the 19th and 20th, and in Bihar on the 20th of June.