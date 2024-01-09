'Heartwarming Moment Of The Day': Family Gets Emotional As Savita Kanswal Conferred Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award Posthumously (Video)

Savita Kanswal's family get emotional | X

New Delhi, January 9: Mountaineer Savita Kanswal, who was the first Indian woman to scale Mount Everest and Mount Makalu in a span of 16 days, was conferred Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award 2022 in Land Adventure posthumously. Radhe Shyam Kanswal, the father of Savita Kanswal, received the award on behalf of his daughter from President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday, January 9.

It was an emotional moment for Radhe Shyam Kanswal who accepted the honour on behalf of his deceased daughter amid a huge round of applause. Other family members of Savita also had tears in their eyes. Savita died on October 5, 2022, in an avalanche at Mount Draupadi Ka Danda-2 peak in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district. The occasion drew responses filed with emotions and pride.

'Heartwarming Moment Of The Day'

Union Minister Anurag Thakur called it "heartwarming moment of the day" and wrote: "A deeply emotional and pride-filled moment as Shri Radhe Shyam Kanswal ji accepts the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award 2022 in Land Adventure on behalf of his late daughter, Savita Kanswal."

IAS officer Sonal Goel described Savita Kanswal as "desh ki beti" and gave a "heartfelt salute to her indelible legacy".

Savita Kanswal Died In October 2022

In October 2022, Savita Kanswal was performing the task of lead climber responsible for fixing ropes on the summit to Draupadi Ka Danda-II, when she got engulfed in an avalanche and lost her life in the line of duty. The government said her decade long journey in mountaineering and adventure activities has been a shining exmaple of resilience, courage and pursuit of excellence, which she demonstrated upto her last breathe.