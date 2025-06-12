 Heartbreaking! 3 Kids Among 5 Family Members From Rajasthan Killed In Ahmedabad Plane Crash
India

Dr. Koni Vyas worked at Udaipur's Pacific Hospital and had quit her job to settle in London with her husband. A total of 10 people from Rajasthan were killed in the tragic crash.

Shashank NairUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 10:09 PM IST
article-image
Pratik Joshi's last family selfie | X

Among those killed in the devastating Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad was Rajasthan's Pratik Joshi, his wife, Dr Komi Vyas and their three children, Pradyut Joshi, Miraya Joshi and Nakul Joshi.

Joshi, a software professional, had been living in London for the past six years and had long envisaged permanently settling there with his family. Dr. Koni Vyas worked at Udaipur's Pacific Hospital and had quit her job to settle in London with her husband. A total of 10 people from Rajasthan were killed in the tragic crash.

Reportedly, the family's last selfie from the Air India flight has emerged. In the picture, the entire family can be seen giving a wide smile.

A family photo of the deceased is also going viral on social media. In the photo, the family can be seen in traditional attire in a happy mood.

The Air India plane from Ahmedabad to London with 242 passengers crashed in the Meghaninagar area near Ahmedabad airport early today.

A passenger miraculously survived the tragic plane crash. The passenger who has been identified as Vishwas Kumar Ramesh (38) survived the major plane crash.

article-image

Reportedly, there were 169 Indian nationals on board, 53 British nationals, 7 Portuguese and 1 Canadian on board.

