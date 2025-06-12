Heart-Wrenching! Newlywed Bride Onboard AI 171 Flight To Meet Her Doctor Husband In London, Dies After Plane Crashes In Ahmedabad (VIDEO)

Newlywed Bride Boards AI 171 Flight To Meet Her Doctor Husband In London | X

Jaipur (Rajasthan), June 12: In a heart-wrenching incident, a newly-wed bride who was onboard the Air India flight which crashed at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Thursday (June 12) died in the tragic crash. A video has surfaced on social media in which it can be seen that the young woman is meeting her family members before leaving her house in Rajasthan's Balotra district.

As per reports, there were around ten passengers from Rajasthan onboard the AI 171 flight en route to London from Ahmedabad. Among these passengers, four were reportedly from Udaipur and the newlywed woman from Balotra. There are also reports that there were three children among these passengers. The condition of the woman is not known yet, however, it is being anticipated that the passengers were not able to survive the terrible crash. However, a video has surfaced showing a passenger walking out of the wreckage alive.

Former Minister and Baytu MLA Harish Chaudhary confirmed the news of her passing away on his official social media account. He said, "The death of our daughter of Thar family, Khushboo Rajpurohit, in the plane crash in Ahmedabad is extremely sad and unfortunate. May God give peace to the departed soul and courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss. All our condolences are with the family in this hour of grief."

Khushbu Kanwar who is the daughter of Madan Singh Rajpurohit hails from Araba Dudawta village in Balotra district was onboard the flight. She got married in January this year to Vipul Singh Rajpurohit who is a doctor and lives in London. As per reports, Vipul is from Kharabaira Purohitan in the Luni Assembly area of Rajasthan.

This was the first time that Khushbu was travelling to London after her marriage to Vipul. She was going to meet her husband in who stays in London. She was living with her in-laws untill her paperwork for the visa was completed. She left from Ahmedabad from her village on Wednesday (June 11) to catch the flight. She boarded the flight from the Ahmedabad Airport. However, the flight crashed 30 seconds after takeoff. The family members of Khushbu have no idea about her condition.

The Air India flight AI 171 was heading to London when it crashed in the Meghaninagar area of Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon. There were 242 people on board, including passengers and crew members.