Heart-Wrenching: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Consoles Family Of 13-Year-Old Who Died Saving His Pet Dog During Floods

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Nazira: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met the family of 13-year-old Ridip Panika, who lost his life while saving his pet dog during the floods in Nazira, and expressed his condolences. A video of the meeting has surfaced on social media.

The clip shows the child's mother crying while hugging the CM as he consoles her and the child's father. The CM also handed over a cheque of Rs 5 lakh as financial aid. The CM also petted their pet dog.

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During the floods in Upper Assam, Rideep Panika, a seventh-grade student from Bamun Pukhuri village, jumped into the raging currents to rescue his pet dog, Barun, who had become trapped in a vortex on July 19.

Rescue turns tragic

Bravely, Rideep managed to save his pet dog, but he himself was unable to escape the current and drowned. Ridip called his pet dog 'jaan'.

CM pays tribute

"Love for animals is deeply woven into our culture, and young Hridip embodied that spirit," CM Sarma posted on X.

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"As the floodwaters rose, he tried to save his beloved puppy, Varun, before thinking of himself. In that selfless act, he lost his own life. These floods have claimed countless animals along with precious human lives. Hridip’s compassion and courage will always be remembered. A heartbreaking loss. Om Shanti," CM added.

Flood toll rises

The flood situation in Assam deteriorated on Wednesday, with the toll in this year's deluge rising to 95 after six more deaths, and the number of affected increasing to 1.6 lakh across 14 districts, an official bulletin said.