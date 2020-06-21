Health staffers at UP CM’s home put on Covid test

New Delhi: Samples of 14 healthcare workers deputed at the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath official residence have been collected for Covid19 test as one of the security personnel posted there was tested positive a few days ago.

The development prompted the government machinery to put 14 health workers on test as they conduct health checks of all those visiting him. Their reports were awaited.

On Saturday, UP 112, the emergency service of the state was also affected as its head quarter in Lucknow was shut for 48 hours following five persons from the technical team tested positive.

The cops in the morning shift were asked to leave the premises at noon. Those who are deputed in the second and third shifts were directed to work from home.

“Calls are being routed through Allahabad centre. The police also urged people to contact them via another number 1073 or social media handles,” Additional Director General Aseem Arun said in a statement.

Early this week, over 70 members of CM helpline were also tested positive.