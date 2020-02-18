'He was like my younger brother': Ranjit Mallick reacts after Bengali actor and politician Tapas Pal passes away

Pal won accolades for films like Saheb (1981), Parabat Priya (1984), Bhalobasa Bhalobasa (1985), Anurager Choyan (1986), Amar Bandhan (1986) and Guru Dakshina (1987). Pal won Filmfare Award for his role in Saheb. Pal also worked in Bollywood films. He was also cast opposite Madhuri Dixit in his first Bollywood movie 'Abodh'.

Bengali film actors remembered their association with Pal. Veteran Bengali actor Ranjit Mallick described Paul's death as "untimely". "I am yet to come to terms with the news. He was like my younger brother. Yes he was not keeping well for some time," Mallick said.

Pal was one of the first actors to add sheen to the Trinamool Congress(TMC) with his star power as MLA. TMC relied on star power to decimate the Left Front and have Mamata Banerjee as the Chief Minister of the state.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Pal won from the Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency on a Trinamool Congress ticket. But Pal went on to make controversial comments where he threatened to kill CPI(M) workers on camera and have their women raped if any of his party workers were attacked.

Pal was arrested in 2016 by the CBI for his alleged involvement in Rose Valley group chit fund scam and he was questioned for 4 hours. He was believed to be a former director with the Rose Valley group. Pal, was granted bail after 13 months and hence remained away from films. The TMC distanced itself from Pal who was replaced by Mohua Moitra as the TMC candidate from Krishnanagar and won the seat. The people in his erstwhile constituency were unhappy with Pal and his image while they also said he did not work adequately for the welfare of the people.

The Rose Valley Group chit fund scam is allegedly believed to be bigger than the Saradha chit fund scam that also rocked West Bengal.