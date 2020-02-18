When Madhuri Dixit played a prank on Tapas Paul

Renowned Bengali film actor and former Trinamool Congress MP Tapas Paul died following a cardiac arrest in Mumbai on Tuesday, family sources said.

The 61-year-old actor is survived by his wife and a daughter, who he had gone to visit in the western metropolis.

Paul passed away in a hospital near Juhu, where he breathed his last around 4 a.m.

Paul was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Krishnanagar constituency in 2009 and 2014. Prior to that he became a member of the West Bengal Assembly twice in 2001 and 2006 by winning from Alipore seat.