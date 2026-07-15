'He Is Fighting Like A Tiger': Mamata Backs Abhishek As Madan Mitra Targets TMC Leadership

Amid an intensifying internal crisis within the Trinamool Congress (TMC), party chief and former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee strongly defended her nephew and party MP Abhishek Banerjee, accusing rebel leaders of unfairly targeting him.

Addressing party workers in Kolkata, Mamata recalled the scrutiny faced by Abhishek and his family during central agency investigations, saying he had chosen to fight politically instead of seeking relief through any backdoor means.

"Today Abhishek is very bad for you. You don't remember that his wife went to the CBI office with their children. He could have done a setting and got relief. If he made any mistake, he overcame it because he is fighting like a tiger," Mamata Banerjee said.

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Her remarks came shortly after senior TMC leader Madan Mitra quit her camp and joined the rebel faction led by West Bengal Leader of the Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee.

Madan Mitra Blames Leadership for Party's Decline

Explaining his decision to leave Mamata Banerjee's camp, Madan Mitra alleged that the party leadership had become increasingly focused on promoting Abhishek Banerjee instead of strengthening the organisation.

"I resigned because I was no longer able to work effectively within Mamata Banerjee's TMC. I have stepped down from all the committees I was part of. More and more of Mamata Banerjee's long-time associates are leaving the party because, in my view, the leadership is focused on promoting Abhishek Banerjee rather than strengthening the organisation. TMC is not one person's party," Mitra told ANI.

He further claimed that despite repeatedly raising these concerns with Mamata Banerjee, the leadership failed to address them.

According to Mitra, decision-making within the party had become increasingly centralised, weakening the organisation.

Rebel Camp Calls It a Fight Against 'Authoritarianism'

Leader of the Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee, who is spearheading the rebel faction, described the split as a battle to restore democracy within the party.

Calling it a movement against the concentration of power, he said more leaders were expected to join the rebel camp in the coming days, including Anubrata Mondal during the July 21 rally.

"It is a fight against authoritarianism, fascist tendencies and the concentration of power, and in support of democracy and collective decision-making. Democracy will ultimately prevail," Ritabrata Banerjee said.