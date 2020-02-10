'He can be a bridge': Swamy hails Sri Lankan PM Rajapaksa's 'true blue Tamil' minister

It seems he was referring to the labour movement in Sri Lanka.

Earlier, on January 14, Sri Lankan President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa's office had issued a media release stating that the president wanted the minimum daily wage of the plantation labourers to be increasedto to Rs 1, 000 with effect from March 1.

Thondaman, who is an advocate to Indian plantation labourers in Sri Lanka, hailed the presidents announcement and said that it fulfills promise made by him during the presidential elections.

Earlier, PM Rajapaksa, speaking about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), he had said that "CAA is the internal matter of India."

Thondaman also backed Rajapaksa's statement and said that their relationship with India is different from others. "It is your internal matter. I am convinced that the relationship we have with India is different from others. It is like the stepmother or your own kid. We are your own kid. They are friendly but we are family," India Today quoted him as saying.

Taking a dig at an India Today journalist, Swamy accused him of trying to force Thondaman to criticise CAA. Swamy had earlier tweeted, " It is revealing that the correspondent of India Today TV met a Minister from Sri Lanka yesterday and tried to make him to criticise the CAA. The Minister declined to answer stating that it was an internal matter. Such is the patriotism of MSM."