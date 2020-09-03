HBDSadhguru: Kangana Ranaut, Poonam Mahajan and others wish Sadhguru on his birthday

Founder-Isha Foundation Jaggi Vasudev popularly known as Sadhguru is celebrating his birthday on Thursday. As the Indian mystic ringed into his 64th birthday, several celebrities took to twitter to wish him. Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, Kajal Aggarwal, politician Poonam Mahajan were the others who extended birthday wishes to the humanitarian.
Sharing a picture with him, Kangana tweeted, "GururBrahma GururVishnu GururDevo Maheshwaraha Guru Saakshaat ParaBrahma. Tasmai Sri Gurave @SadhguruJV ji on this auspicious day of your birth anniversary we pray for your well being and a long life."
"Happiest birthday @SadhguruJV #HBDSadhguru & my heartiest congratulations for #CauveryCalling on it's first anniversary. Planting 83 lakh saplings in a year is not a small feat. Gratitude to all the Nadi Veeras who made it possible #RiverRevitalization," wrote actress Kajal Aggarwal, alongside a picture of herself holding a placard of Sadhguru's Rally For Rivers initiative.
Poonam Mahajan also shared a picture with him.
Colonel Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore tweeted, "More we connect to nature, the more joyful our life is, we find oneness in what seems diverse; a learning from Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev. His wisdom and wit bridges ancient India to modern world and helps us with answers to questions we ask today. Happy birthday"
"Heartiest Birthday Greetings to revered @SadhguruJV Ji. I pray for your long and healthy life. May you keep enlighten us towards the path of Wisdom & Spirituality! #HBDSadhguru," wrote BJP Leader Dr. Mahesh Sharma.
Here are a few other tweets:
