HBDSadhguru: Kangana Ranaut, Poonam Mahajan and others wish Sadhguru on his birthday

Founder-Isha Foundation Jaggi Vasudev popularly known as Sadhguru is celebrating his birthday on Thursday. As the Indian mystic ringed into his 64th birthday, several celebrities took to twitter to wish him. Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, Kajal Aggarwal, politician Poonam Mahajan were the others who extended birthday wishes to the humanitarian.

Sharing a picture with him, Kangana tweeted, "GururBrahma GururVishnu GururDevo Maheshwaraha Guru Saakshaat ParaBrahma. Tasmai Sri Gurave @SadhguruJV ji on this auspicious day of your birth anniversary we pray for your well being and a long life."