River Revitalization: Union Min Prakash Javadekar to join Sadhguru to discuss India's rivers

Globally, many rivers are running dry due to overexploitation. The revitalization of rivers, not just in India but all across the globe, is a mission that is held dearly in the hearts of Sadhguru and millions of people who support the cause worldwide.
On September 3, the birth anniversary of Sadhguru, marks the beginning of campaigns such as Rally for Rivers and Cauvery Calling that have been instrumental in spreading the message of River Revitalization across the world.
Joining Sadhguru on this cherished day will be Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar. The two will interact on a very special edition of “In Conversation with the Mystic” where they will discuss several aspects of climate change, environment and the rejuvenation of our rivers.
Join live on:
Timing: 7 pm
