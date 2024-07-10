Hathras Stampede: 'Conspiracy' Takes Centerstage After SIT Report; Bhole Baba Not Named In FIR

'Bhole Baba' aka Suraj Pal, at whose event the Hathras stampede tragedy took place, has not been named in the FIR | ANI

Lucknow: The Hathras stampede tragedy on July 2 resulted in the death of 121 people on July 2, mostly children and women, who were there at the spot to attend a satsang (religious congregation) by a self styled godman named 'Bhole Baba' aka Suraj Pal. A week since the incident, organisers of the satsang and police officials are facing the heat as the SIT named them in its report. However, Bhole Baba was not named in the FIR filed in the case on July 2 at the local Sikandrarau police station and so far remains 'untouched' as far as the stampede case is concerned.

So far, nine people, including key accused Devprakash Madhukar, have been arrested in connection with the stampede.

Madhukar was the main organiser and fundraiser of the July 2 'satsang' of self-styled godman Surajpal alias Narayan Sakar Hari alias Bhole Baba at Phulrai village.

SIT Report

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday suspended the local SDM, a circle officer and four others based on the SIT report on the Hathras stampede that did not rule out a "big conspiracy" behind the incident.

The SIT report also flagged lapses on the part of the local administration that led to the incident that claimed 121 lives on July 2.

The report held the organisers responsible for the stampede, claiming they did not make arrangements to manage the crowd and also fixed the responsibility of administration, according to official sources.

However, the SIT is not the first to suggest the "conspiracy" part. On July 2, UP CM Yogi Adityanath had himself said that his state govt would investigate if there was a "conspiracy" behind the Hathras stampede.

Baba's Lawyer Makes 'Poisonous Substance' Claim

Later, AP Singh, the lawyer representing Saakar Hari Baba, alias Bhole Baba claimed that the deaths in the recent Hathras stampede were caused by poisonous gas released from cans, not the stampede itself.

Singh, addressing the media on Sunday, alleged that the incident following the satsang was a conspiracy against Baba's growing popularity. "Witnesses have contacted me and reported seeing 15-16 people carrying poisonous gas cans, which they opened in the crowd, leading to the stampede," he said. "The post-mortem reports show that the victims died due to suffocation, not from any other cause."

Now, it remains to be seen if the state police and SIT investigating the case manages to expose the "conspiracy" or those behind the tragic incident, as claimed by the authorities and the government.

(With Agency Inputs)