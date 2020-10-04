Hathras Horror: The hidden message in Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's kurta

However, what caught the attention of many including this author was the colour of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's kurta and the possible hidden message behind it.

Vadra was seen wearing blue - the colour associated with Dalits. According to many ground reports with respect to this incident, caste discrimination has terrifyingly come to the fore. When Newslaundry spoke to the victim's sister-in-law about the unjust cremation in the dead of the night, she said, "Yes, our fault is that she was a Dalit girl. Yes, our fault is that we didn’t agree for her to be cremated at night. If she was from a Thakur family, none of our mistakes would have been pointed out.”

According to an Indian Express report, the incident has also sparked fear in the minds of other Dalit families in the village. “I have two sons aged 10 and 5. They go to a government school in Hathras. They often complain that their classmates don’t speak to them because we are Dalits, ‘untouchables’. I want them to study, leave this village. They shouldn’t be forced to do the same work as their parents, they deserve better. But what can we do? The teachers, police, administration—everyone is either a Brahmin or a Thakur,” said a farmer.

Meanwhile, blue is the colour of Dalit resistance. It was reportedly the favourite colour of the architect of Indian Constitution Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, who campaigned against social discrimination and was the force behind the Dalit Buddhist Movement in India.

“Ambedkar is known to have introduced the blue Mahar’s Flag as his party flag for the Independent Labour Party. It is representative of identifying with Dalit consciousness that is non-discriminatory. It also appeals to the masses as in the blue-collar workers," reads a paper Fabric-Rendered Identity: A Study of Dalit Representation in Pa. Ranjith’s Attakathi, Madras and Kabali, published in Artha-Journal of Social Sciences in 2017.

Hence, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra donning a blue kurta and showing her strong support to the Dalit community is very significant as they constitute 21.1 per cent of Uttar Pradesh's population as per the 2011 census. In doing so, Priyanka is directly challenging the four-time UP CM and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati, who is losing her Dalit vote.

With many pundits betting that Priyanka will take Yogi Adityanath head-on in 2022 Assembly elections, the hidden message in her kurta is just a stepping stone.