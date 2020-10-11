Hathras Case: CBI takes over probe; here's the story so far

On September 14, a young Dalit girl was allegedly gang-raped and attacked in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras. Found in a bad shape, she was shifted to the hospital and about two weeks later, succumbed to her injuries. The incident had sparked massive outrage, especially when it came to light that the girl had been cremated in the dead of the night, purportedly without her family in attendance.

Since then, there has been protests, politicians visiting the village in question, pleas filed before the Supreme Court and more. Amid the ensuing chaos, the Uttar Pradesh government had recommended a CBI probe into the case, later urging that the same be monitored by the SC. At the same time, the Special Investigation Team had continued their work, receiving additional time to submit their report to the Chief Minister on October 7.