'Many Indians...': Rahul Gandhi sparks Twitter debate with latest post on Hathras case

The Hathras case where a young Dalit woman was allegedly gang-raped and murdered has garnered international coverage. While many questions have been raised about the attack and her subsequent late night cremation, the incident has also become a political talking point. Congress leaders Rahul and Sonia Gandhi have visited the victim's family in Hathras, and many others have spoken out against the incident. Allegations and counter-allegations have been made by many political leaders, often with mere speculation to back the comments.
Amid this, Rahul Gandhi on Sunday quoted a BBC report to hit out at the Yogi Adityanath led UP government and bigots as a whole. "The shameful truth is many Indians don’t consider Dalits, Muslims and Tribals to be human. The CM & his police say no one was raped because for them, and many other Indians, she was NO ONE," he tweeted sharing the article.
As per usual, the comments have created an uproar on the social media platform. While some hit out at Gandhi for vilifying "many Indians" others claimed that this post was evidence of a disconnect with the masses. Others still wondered why the party had not launched a similar attack on other incidents that have happened in the recent past.
At the same time, many on Twitter appeared to agree with Gandhi. "This is very bold and honest of RG to directly mention Muslims, Dalits and not use the neutral terms marginalized or minorities. Acknowledging specific identities is important when certain violence are unique to those identities," wrote one Twitter user.
