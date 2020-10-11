'Many Indians...': Rahul Gandhi sparks Twitter debate with latest post on Hathras case

The Hathras case where a young Dalit woman was allegedly gang-raped and murdered has garnered international coverage. While many questions have been raised about the attack and her subsequent late night cremation, the incident has also become a political talking point. Congress leaders Rahul and Sonia Gandhi have visited the victim's family in Hathras, and many others have spoken out against the incident. Allegations and counter-allegations have been made by many political leaders, often with mere speculation to back the comments.

Amid this, Rahul Gandhi on Sunday quoted a BBC report to hit out at the Yogi Adityanath led UP government and bigots as a whole. "The shameful truth is many Indians don’t consider Dalits, Muslims and Tribals to be human. The CM & his police say no one was raped because for them, and many other Indians, she was NO ONE," he tweeted sharing the article.