Hate talk hurt chances: HM Amit Shah

New Delhi: It is seldom that political parties make a candid admission of their follies in public. So, it was a trifle surprising when Home Minister Amit Shah said at an event in the national Capital that hate statements made by BJP leaders might have cooked its goose in the Delhi election.
Giving his assessment of what went awry, Shah said comments like ‘goli maaro’ should not have been made. Incidentally, the inflammatory outpouring in Union Minister Anurag Thakur’s rally was followed by real time shootings at Shaheen Bagh, the venue of anti-CAA protests.
Statements like 'goli maro' and 'Indo-Pak match' should not have been made. Our party has distanced itself from such remarks," Shah said.
Parvesh Verma, the West Delhi MP, had said the demonstrators were capable of inflicting rape and murder -- a remark that earned him a temporary campaign ban.
Shah himself told voters they should press the lotus button with such force that Shaheen Bagh felt the current, a comment that triggered a flurry of memes on social media.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)