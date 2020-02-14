Hate talk hurt chances: HM Amit Shah

New Delhi: It is seldom that political parties make a candid admission of their follies in public. So, it was a trifle surprising when Home Minister Amit Shah said at an event in the national Capital that hate statements made by BJP leaders might have cooked its goose in the Delhi election.

Giving his assessment of what went awry, Shah said comments like ‘goli maaro’ should not have been made. Incidentally, the inflammatory outpouring in Union Minister Anurag Thakur’s rally was followed by real time shootings at Shaheen Bagh, the venue of anti-CAA protests.