Hate speech in India: SC directs states, UTs to take suo moto action, register FIR prior to receiving complaints | PTI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court which is hearing petitions on hate speeches in India has directed all the States and Union Territories to ensure that as and when any hate speech is made, they shall take suo moto action for registration of FIR even without any complaints.

The apex court has made it clear that such action shall be taken irrespective of the religion of the persons who made the speech so that the secular character of Bharat as envisaged by the Preamble is preserved.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)