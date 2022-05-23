Haryanvi singer's mutilated body found buried near highway, one arrested

The mutilated body of a Haryanvi singer, who had been missing since May 11, was found buried near a highway in Haryana's Rohtak district on Monday, the police said.

"We received a mutilated body last evening near Bhaini Bhairon village; it couldn't be identified... later, we found that an FIR u/s 365 IPC was filed in the matter at Jaffarpur PS, Delhi. Body identified to be of a Sangeeta (Haryanvi singer)," said SI Vikas, Meham Police.

He said the Delhi Police has arrested one person in connection with this case.

"Sangeeta was missing since May 11. Delhi Police has arrested accused Anil, who's on a 5-day remand. After post mortem, the case will be transferred to Delhi Police. Prima facie, the cause of death seems to be strangulation," SI Vikas added.

Meanwhile, three days after the singer went missing, her family had filed a case of kidnapping, reported NDTV. They have accused two men who worked with her, named Ravi and Rohit, of kidnapping and killing her.

