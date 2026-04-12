Haryana Women Panel Slaps Notice To Singer Masoom Sharma Over Abusive Language |

Chandigarh: The Haryana State Commission for Women on Sunday issued a notice to the Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma over abusive language and the conduct unbecoming of a public figure.

The notice said that it had come to its notice that during a recent program held at DAV College, Dehradun (Uttarakhand), he had allegedly used abusive language and indulged in conduct unbecoming of a public figure.

``And whereas, such acts, if proven, are a matter of serious concern, particularly in the context of maintaining dignity, decency, and respect towards women in society’’, the notice sent by the commission said.

The Commission is empowered under the provisions of the Haryana State Commission for Women Act, 2012, particularly Section 10(1)(f) & Section 10(1)(h), to call for information, summon individuals, and conduct inquiries into matters relating to deprivation of women's rights and issues affecting their dignity and therefore, directed Sharma to appear in person before the commission chairperson on April 18, at Panchkula, Haryana.

Also Watch:

The notice further asked Sharma to submit his explanation and clarify his position in the matter. Failure to appear before the Commission on the scheduled date and time may result in appropriate action as deemed fit by the Commission under the relevant provisions of the Act.

It may be recalled that the Dehradun police had issued a notice to the singer in this context and to respond within 15 days as protests grew over the said incident. However, the media reports also said that the singer had apologised, claiming that stress caused by threats from a suspected gangster led to his outburst on stage.

The women commission had also issued a notice to rapper Badshah a few days ago over the objectionable lyrics and video of his song which violated the cultural norms and modesty.