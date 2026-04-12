Punjab Govt Releases ₹13 Crore Pre-Matric Scholarship For 92,000 SC Students | Image: Canva

Chandigarh: The Punjab government has released nearly Rs 13 crore under the pre-matric scholarship scheme, benefitting more than 92,000 students across the state, a minister said on Saturday.

Social Justice, Empowerment and Minorities Minister Dr Baljit Kaur said the amount was disbursed during the financial year 2025-26 to students belonging to the Scheduled Caste communities.

She said the financial assistance has helped thousands of poor families support their children's education by covering expenses such as books, uniforms and other basic needs.

The minister said the state government is committed to ensuring that no child is deprived of education due to financial constraints.

She added that the scheme aims to support underprivileged students and help them continue their studies, while strengthening the education sector in the state.

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