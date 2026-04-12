 Punjab Govt Releases ₹13 Crore Pre-Matric Scholarship For 92,000 SC Students
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Punjab Govt Releases ₹13 Crore Pre-Matric Scholarship For 92,000 SC Students

Punjab govt has released nearly ₹13 crore under the pre-matric scholarship scheme for FY 2025–26, benefiting over 92,000 students from Scheduled Caste communities. Minister Dr Baljit Kaur said the funds help poor families cover costs like books and uniforms, ensuring students continue education and no child is deprived due to financial constraints.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, April 12, 2026, 01:11 PM IST
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Punjab Govt Releases ₹13 Crore Pre-Matric Scholarship For 92,000 SC Students | Image: Canva

Chandigarh: The Punjab government has released nearly Rs 13 crore under the pre-matric scholarship scheme, benefitting more than 92,000 students across the state, a minister said on Saturday.

Social Justice, Empowerment and Minorities Minister Dr Baljit Kaur said the amount was disbursed during the financial year 2025-26 to students belonging to the Scheduled Caste communities.

She said the financial assistance has helped thousands of poor families support their children's education by covering expenses such as books, uniforms and other basic needs.

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The minister said the state government is committed to ensuring that no child is deprived of education due to financial constraints.

She added that the scheme aims to support underprivileged students and help them continue their studies, while strengthening the education sector in the state.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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