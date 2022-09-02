Haryana: Woman thrown off train in sex assault bid, her body found next morning

Representational Image

A 30-year-old woman was killed after she was allegedly thrown out of a running train for fighting back a man who tried to molest her in Haryana's Fatehbad district, according to a NDTV report.

She was on the train with her nine-year-old son, the police said.

Sharing details of the incident, Fatehbad police chief Astha Modi said, 'The entire coach was empty, except for the three passengers.'

When the train pulled into the station at Tohana town in Fatehbad, the woman's husband saw the child alone, crying, the police said, adding the child then told his father what happened.

"My son was crying. He came running to me, said a man has pushed mother from the train door," the husband said.

"She called on the mobile when she was 20 km away, asking to come to the station to pick her up. Now she is no more," said the devastated husband.

The police later found the accused - who has been identified as Sandeep, 27 - injured due to the jump and took him to a hospital for treatment. He will be arrested, a police officer said. The Government Railway Police, or GRP, has filed a first information report.

The police and the woman's family led a massive search for her body along the railway track through midnight. The search was difficult due to darkness and tall bushes along the track however, they found the body this morning.