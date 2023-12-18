Haryana Winter Session Day 2: Sexual Harassment Controversy Sparks Heated Debate; Opposition Accuses Government Of Petty Politics

Chandigarh: The ongoing winter session of the Haryana assembly on Monday witnessed heated arguments over the issue of sexual harassment of girl students of Jind government school with the main Opposition party Congress accusing the ruling BJP-Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) government doing "petty politics" over the issue.

The issue came up during the Zero Hour when the government held that the Home department would be writing to the chief justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court urging him for a probe into the said allegations and the former two-time chief minister and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda and senior legislator of the Congress and former education minister Geeta Bhukkal, vehemently opposing it.

Din prevailed in the House subsequent to which the Speaker Gian Chand Gupta adjourned the House for 15 minutes.

However, even as the Congress also gave a privilege motion against this, Hooda held that instead of taking appropriate action against the principal accused of sexual exploitation of the girl students of the Jind government school and getting the matter investigated by CBI, the ruling BJP-JJP government was busy making unrestrained statements against the woman MLA Geeta Bhukkal who raised the voice of the victims.

Hooda held that the deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala had claimed during the last sitting on Friday, that a similar case had come against the accused principal in 2005 and at that time Bhukkal had defended him whereas the truth was that the accused was not in service in 2005. Likewise, contrary to Dushyant’s claims that a panchayat was held at Bhukkal’s residence to defend the accused in Jhajjar in 2011, whereas the truth was that she did not have a residence in Jhajjar at that time.

CM Khattar pledges action in molestation case

Similar case against the principal in the past

Hooda held that the deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala had claimed during the last sitting on Friday, that a similar case had come against the accused principal in 2005 and at that time Bhukkal had defended him whereas the truth was that the accused was not in service in 2005. Likewise, contrary to Dushyant’s claims that a panchayat was held at Bhukkal’s residence to defend the accused in Jhajjar in 2011, whereas the truth was that she did not have a residence in Jhajjar at that time.

However, leader of the House and chief minister, Manohar Lal Khattar said that the issue was not to cast aspersions on anyone and clarified that once the House had unanimously agreed that the sitting Judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court would investigate the case involving the accused principal, the process would have to be completed. "Today, a letter will be written to the Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court on behalf of the Home Department. If the Chief Justice declines the proposal that the sitting Judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court will investigate the case, the House can reconsider the further course of action," said Khattar.