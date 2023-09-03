‘Haryana Will Soon Get Benefits Of AAP Freebies…’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Tells CM ML Khattar Ahead Of Assembly Polls

AAP National Convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | X

New Delhi, September 3: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday responded to the remarks of his Haryana counterpart, Manohar Lal Khattar on 'freebies'. Speaking about the upcoming Haryana assembly polls in 2024, CM Kejriwal claimed that the Haryana people will soon get the benefit of freebies.

Arvind Kejriwal hits back at Haryana CM ML Khattar

Taking to 'X' (formerly known as Twitter), the Delhi CM said, "Khattar Sahab! We provide free and world-class education and health services in Delhi. We provide free electricity and water around the clock. We have started these facilities in Punjab, too and the public is happy with us. Soon, the people of Haryana will also get the benefit of freebies".

Earlier on Saturday, Haryana CM Khattar interacted with the beneficiaries of CM's Pariwar Antyodaya scheme and targetted the Aam Aadmi Party alleging that there are parties that raise slogans like, 'Get this for free, Get that for free'.

ML Khattar slammed AAP freebies

"There are many parties that raise slogans like 'get this for free, get that for free'... Instead of inculcating the habit of freebies, our government's priority is to fulfil the needs of a working person, enhance his skills and develop him", CM Khattar said.

It is worth mentioning that during the Gujarat assembly polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party accused the AAP of resorting to 'freebies' and alleged that the latter indulges in 'Revdi politics', (freebies politics).

War of words between AAP and BJP

A war of words between the AAP and the BJP emerged during the Gujarat polls when the former, sticking to its pattern of promises, promised government schools, free electricity, access to water, and free healthcare in Gujarat, if voted to power.

