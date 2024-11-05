Haryana: Vivek Joshi Takes Charge As New State Chief Secretary

Vivek Joshi’s repatriation to Haryana five days before Prasad’s retirement made it amply clear that Joshi was being elevated to the top post. | X

Chandigarh: Vivek Joshi, a 1989 batch IAS officer took charge as the new chief secretary of Haryana here on Monday.

Joshi succeeded Anurag Rastogi, a 1990 batch IAS officer who had assumed charge as the chief secretary on November 1, till Joshi’s joining in his parent cadre of Haryana.

Former chief secretary T V S N Prasad had retired from service on October 31 following which the order for the appointment of the senior most IAS officer of Haryana cadre was issued for the top post on that date.

Prasad had with the Appointments Committee of Cabinet had approved the repatriation of Joshi, who was posted as secretary in the department of personnel and training, Union ministry of public grievances and pensions, to his parent state of Haryana on October 26 on the request of the government of Haryana.

Joshi’s repatriation to Haryana five days before Prasad’s retirement made it amply clear that Joshi was being elevated to the top post.

According to the order issued by the state government, Joshi as the chief secretary would handle the departments of general administration, human resources, personnel and training, parliamentary affairs and vigilance and would also be secretary incharge of the plan coordination. Joshi would retire in May 2026.