 Haryana Accident: High-Speed Collision Takes Place On Delhi-Amritsar National Highway As Bus Collides With Truck In Ambala; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaHaryana Accident: High-Speed Collision Takes Place On Delhi-Amritsar National Highway As Bus Collides With Truck In Ambala; Visuals Surface

Haryana Accident: High-Speed Collision Takes Place On Delhi-Amritsar National Highway As Bus Collides With Truck In Ambala; Visuals Surface

The collision occurred when the bus driver who was driving in a high speed suddenly applied the brakes and rammed into the truck ahead. The intensity of the accident was so severe that the front cabin of the bus was damaged to a huge extent and left the driver trapped in the middle.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, October 29, 2024, 01:44 PM IST
article-image
Image From The Spot Of The Accident | IANS

Ambala (Haryana): A major accident took place when a bus going from Delhi to Jammu Katra collided with a truck on the Delhi-Amritsar National Highway on Tuesday morning.

The collision occurred when the bus driver who was driving in a high speed suddenly applied the brakes and rammed into the truck ahead.

Read Also
Haryana Accident: 7 Members Of Family Killed, Over 20 Injured In Tragic Bus Crash On Highway In...
article-image

The intensity of the accident was so severe that the front cabin of the bus was damaged to a huge extent and left the driver trapped in the middle.

The driver who was injured severely in the accident had to be taken out with the help of a hydraulic cutter.

FPJ Shorts
Haryana Accident: High-Speed Collision Takes Place On Delhi-Amritsar National Highway As Bus Collides With Truck In Ambala; Visuals Surface
Haryana Accident: High-Speed Collision Takes Place On Delhi-Amritsar National Highway As Bus Collides With Truck In Ambala; Visuals Surface
Delhi Woman Asks People To Slap Her, But There's A Catch In This Viral Prank Video
Delhi Woman Asks People To Slap Her, But There's A Catch In This Viral Prank Video
'Sur Nahi Bigda': Sonu Nigam Continues Singing As Man Chases Him On Stage, Netizens Impressed (VIDEO)
'Sur Nahi Bigda': Sonu Nigam Continues Singing As Man Chases Him On Stage, Netizens Impressed (VIDEO)
Worm-Eater Returns For Halloween: Boogeyman Plays Scary Prank On WWE Superstars During 'What’s In The Box?' Game; Video
Worm-Eater Returns For Halloween: Boogeyman Plays Scary Prank On WWE Superstars During 'What’s In The Box?' Game; Video

Further investigation by the police is underway. More details awaited.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Haryana Accident: High-Speed Collision Takes Place On Delhi-Amritsar National Highway As Bus...

Haryana Accident: High-Speed Collision Takes Place On Delhi-Amritsar National Highway As Bus...

Delhi Woman Asks People To Slap Her, But There's A Catch In This Viral Prank Video

Delhi Woman Asks People To Slap Her, But There's A Catch In This Viral Prank Video

Tragic! Elderly Couple Burnt Alive Inside Home As Gas Cylinder Explodes During Diwali Preparations...

Tragic! Elderly Couple Burnt Alive Inside Home As Gas Cylinder Explodes During Diwali Preparations...

Video: Ruckus Inside Ghaziabad Court After Argument Between Lawyers & Judge; Police Lathi-Charge...

Video: Ruckus Inside Ghaziabad Court After Argument Between Lawyers & Judge; Police Lathi-Charge...

'Ancient System Of Medicine Will Continue To Be Useful For Healthy Life,' Says PM Modi On World...

'Ancient System Of Medicine Will Continue To Be Useful For Healthy Life,' Says PM Modi On World...