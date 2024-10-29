Haryana Accident: High-Speed Collision Takes Place On Delhi-Amritsar National Highway As Bus Collides With Truck In Ambala; Visuals Surface

Image From The Spot Of The Accident | IANS

Ambala (Haryana): A major accident took place when a bus going from Delhi to Jammu Katra collided with a truck on the Delhi-Amritsar National Highway on Tuesday morning.

The collision occurred when the bus driver who was driving in a high speed suddenly applied the brakes and rammed into the truck ahead.

Haryana: A severe accident occurred in Ambala City when a sleeper bus traveling from Delhi to Jammu Katra collided with a truck, severely damaging the bus's front cabin. The driver was trapped and later rescued using a hydraulic cutter pic.twitter.com/6YS85390AV — IANS (@ians_india) October 29, 2024

The intensity of the accident was so severe that the front cabin of the bus was damaged to a huge extent and left the driver trapped in the middle.

The driver who was injured severely in the accident had to be taken out with the help of a hydraulic cutter.

Further investigation by the police is underway. More details awaited.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)