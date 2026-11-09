Haryana: Viral Video Flies Swarming Over Trays Of Sweets Covered In Bhiwani Shop, Customers Seen Buying Mithai

A shocking video from Bhiwani in Haryana has gone viral on social media, raising serious concerns over food hygiene and public health. The clip shows large numbers of insects swarming over trays of open sweets at a local sweet shop, while shop staff continue handling and packing the mithai and customers are seen purchasing it.

The video, which began circulating on X on November 9, shows trays containing gulab jamuns and other orange and yellow-coloured sweets almost entirely covered with insects. In several frames, the insects appear to be as numerous as the sweets themselves.

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The video carries a Bhiwani location overlay, while the packaging visible in the clip appears to match that of Babli Sweets, a shop in the city. However, the exact identity of the establishment has not been independently confirmed.

Viral Video Shows Insects Swarming Over Sweets

In the video, insects can be seen crawling and sitting on the exposed sweets and trays. Some are also visible on a nearby cloth covering.

While the insects have been widely described as flies by social media users, some viewers have suggested that they appear to be honeybees. Their exact identification has not been independently established.

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What has particularly alarmed viewers is that the shop's regular activity appears to continue despite the infestation. Staff members are seen handling and packing the sweets, while customers continue purchasing the products.

Social Media Users Raise Food Safety Concerns

The video has triggered criticism online, with users questioning how food covered in insects could continue to be sold to customers.

The original post called on the Food Safety Department and local administration to take immediate notice, investigate the matter and initiate appropriate action if violations are found.

The post also drew attention to wider public-health concerns, questioning the state of basic hygiene standards at food establishments and asking whether citizens can expect access to clean air and safe food.

Demand For Food Safety Department's Intervention

The incident has renewed concerns over the storage and display of sweets, particularly during the festive season when demand for mithai increases.

Open trays of sweets without adequate protective coverings can expose food to insects and other sources of contamination. Such conditions raise food-safety concerns and warrant inspection by the relevant authorities.

As of the time of writing, no official statement, inspection findings or enforcement action specifically linked to the viral video had been widely reported.

The Food Safety Department and local administration are being urged to investigate the matter and take appropriate action if any violations are established.