Haryana Violence: Mob Vandalise, Set Eatery Shop on Fire in Gurugram’s Badshahpur; Video Surfaces

Gurugram, August 1: A mob set fire to an eatery and vandalised adjoining shops in Gurugram's Badshahpur on Tuesday afternoon, in a fresh case of communal violence after the previous day's attack on a VHP procession in the adjoining Nuh district.

A fire brigade team reached the spot and controlled the blaze, police said.

The mob ransacked some shops belonging to a particular community and also chanted "Jai Shri Ram" in front of a mosque in Badshahpur.

