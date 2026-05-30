Haryana Suspends Mobile Internet, Bulk SMS In Parts Of Faridabad Today Ahead Of Demolition Drive

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Faridabad: The Haryana government ordered a temporary suspension of mobile internet, bulk SMS services and dongle-based data services in parts of the Faridabad district on Saturday, May 30, as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order during a planned demolition operation.

According to an official order, the restrictions will remain in force from 12:30 am to 10:00 pm within a one-kilometre radius of the NIT Zone in Faridabad. Authorities said the move has been taken to prevent the spread of rumours, misinformation and inflammatory content that could potentially trigger unrest during the demolition drive.

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The administration expressed concern that social media platforms and messaging services could be misused to mobilise crowds, agitators or demonstrators, leading to disturbances, damage to public property and disruption of essential services.

“There is a clear potential for disruption of public utilities, damage to public assets and amenities, and disturbances to public law and order in the NIT Zone of Faridabad district due to the possible misuse of internet services through the spread of inflammatory content and false rumours,” the order stated.

Officials specifically cited platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and X, along with SMS services, as potential channels through which misleading information could spread rapidly.

The order warned that such content could facilitate the gathering of large crowds and potentially result in violence, vandalism, arson, damage to public and private property, and threats to public safety.

Invoking powers under Section 20 of the Telecommunications Act, 2023, and Rule 3 of the Telecommunications (Temporary Suspension of Services) Rules, 2024, the state government authorised the temporary shutdown of communication services in the affected area.

Essential Communication Channels To Remain Operational

Authorities clarified that the restrictions apply only to mobile internet services, bulk SMS facilities and dongle-based data services. Essential communication channels and other permitted services are expected to remain operational.

The administration further stated that the order was issued ex parte due to the urgency of the situation and the need to prevent any untoward incidents before and during the demolition exercise.

Officials have appealed to residents to cooperate with authorities and avoid spreading unverified information. They also warned that any person found violating the order or attempting to circumvent the restrictions could face legal action under relevant provisions of law. The temporary suspension is expected to be lifted once the demolition operation is completed and the law-and-order situation is assessed as normal.