Haryana: Speeding Car Knocks Down Elderly Woman During Her Walk In Gurugram; CCTV Footage Surfaces |

In a shocking incident caught on camera, an elderly woman was knocked down by a speeding car during her walk. The incident took place on the evening of June 29, as per the time stamp of the CCTV footage. The victim was reportedly claimed to be a resident of the Palam Vihar E Block area in Haryana's Gurugram.

CCTV Footage Shows Speeding Car Ramming Into Woman

In the CCTV footage shared on Twitter by Journalist Sumedha Sharma, one can see the elderly woman crossing a lane when a speeding Verna car comes in and rams into her. The woman then rolls in the air and falls on the ground narrowly escaping from being crushed under the left rear tyre of the vehicle. The car owner despite dashing into the woman continues to drive away.

Another Car Attempts Blocking, Accused Flees Away

Another car coming from the opposite side can be seen attempting to block the car involved in the crash. However, the car owner quickly manages to dodge the other car and flee of the scene at high speed leaving the injured woman lying helpless on the road. However, the car's number plate was visible in the CCTV footage which says it belongs to Delhi bearing number as (DL 11 CD 1151).

Accused On Run, Case Filed

As per a disclaimer posted at the end of the CCTV footage video, the car and the driver are absconding since the incident. An FIR was reportedly lodged in the matter. However, there is no update on the victim's identity or her health condition after the crash.