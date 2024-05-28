Haryana Shocking Video: Cruel Mother Brutally Beats 11-Year-Old Son In Faridabad; Father Takes Legal Action |

Haryana: A viral video from Faridabad shows a woman brutally beating her 11-year-old son. The video, shared by the boy's father, depicts the mother sitting next to her son, alternating between beating and verbally abusing him. The incident involves a doctor living in the Surajkund area, according to a report by News24.

#Faridabad | Mother Caught On CCTV Brutally Beating Her 11-Year-Old Son



▪️The father of the child complained to police about his wife's violence. He added that his wife would threaten to consume poison every time he would try to stop her from beating the child



🔹️Child's… pic.twitter.com/LfkMRLdJto — Voice For Men India (@voiceformenind) May 27, 2024

The video which has gone viral on social media shows multiple footages of the woman beating her child. She is seen sitting on him and assaulting him and even kicking the boy during the assault. The footage also shows the child's father intervening during the assault and saving the child from his cruel mother.

Complaint Filed Against Cruel Woman

The father, who shared the video on social media, also lodged a complaint with the police against his wife's cruel behaviour. He claimed that when he tries to intervene, his wife threatened to consume poison and administer it to their child. Additionally, the child has filed a complaint against his mother with the Child Protection Commission, said the report.

The Surajkund police station registered a case of cruelty against the mother following orders from the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). After the case was registered, the woman took her son and went to her mother's house. The child later provided a statement to the CWC, accusing his father of being addicted to drugs. The investigation aims to determine who is influencing the child to make such claims.

Couple Married 17 Years Ago

In his complaint, the father stated that he married the Delhi-based doctor 17 years ago. He allegeed that as their son grew older, his wife became increasingly possessive, resulting in arguments and physical violence. He held her responsible for the abuse.

Surajkund police station SHO Shamsher Singh mentioned that they have not yet taken the child’s statement due to election duties. Further actions will be taken shortly after the child provides his statement.