Haryana Shocker: Man attacked by a mob, attackers chop victims hand, take it away with them

Yesterday, unidentified individuals in Haryana's Kurukshetra hacked off a man's hand. The police claim that the accused later took the hand away with him. The individual, known as Jugnu, has been admitted to Lok Nayak Jay Prakash Narayan Hospital and is in a serious state, according to officials.

Police are scanning CCTV

An inquiry into the incident is currently underway. It took place at Kurukshetra Haveli in the vicinity of Sadar Police Station. According to officials, they are looking through CCTV evidence to find the culprit.

10-12 men attacked the victim say police

"Ten to twelve men with their faces covered entered the Kurukshetra Haveli, and attacked the victim Jugnu and chopped off his hand. The exact reason behind the incident is not clear," said DSP Ramdutt Nain. "His statement will be recorded and a case will be registered on that basis. CCTV footage will also be scanned," he added.

Eyewitnesses statement

According to eyewitnesses, the victim was being attacked with sharp weapons by 10–12 guys when he was sitting outside the Kurukshetra Haveli.