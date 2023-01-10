e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaHaryana Shocker: Man attacked by a mob, attackers chop victims hand take it away with them

Haryana Shocker: Man attacked by a mob, attackers chop victims hand take it away with them

An inquiry into the incident is currently underway. It took place at Kurukshetra Haveli in the vicinity of Sadar Police Station.

FPJ Web Desk AgenciesUpdated: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 08:55 AM IST
article-image
Haryana Shocker: Man attacked by a mob, attackers chop victims hand, take it away with them | File
Follow us on

Yesterday, unidentified individuals in Haryana's Kurukshetra hacked off a man's hand. The police claim that the accused later took the hand away with him. The individual, known as Jugnu, has been admitted to Lok Nayak Jay Prakash Narayan Hospital and is in a serious state, according to officials.

Police are scanning CCTV

An inquiry into the incident is currently underway. It took place at Kurukshetra Haveli in the vicinity of Sadar Police Station. According to officials, they are looking through CCTV evidence to find the culprit.

Read Also
Delhi Crime: Husband, in-laws pour petrol on 7-month pregnant woman, set her on fire
article-image

10-12 men attacked the victim say police

"Ten to twelve men with their faces covered entered the Kurukshetra Haveli, and attacked the victim Jugnu and chopped off his hand. The exact reason behind the incident is not clear," said DSP Ramdutt Nain. "His statement will be recorded and a case will be registered on that basis. CCTV footage will also be scanned," he added.

Eyewitnesses statement

According to eyewitnesses, the victim was being attacked with sharp weapons by 10–12 guys when he was sitting outside the Kurukshetra Haveli.

RECENT STORIES

Haryana Shocker: Man attacked by a mob, attackers chop victims hand take it away with them

Haryana Shocker: Man attacked by a mob, attackers chop victims hand take it away with them

Maharashtra: ₹ 3.75 crore fines collected for overcharging, underweighting by Consumer Affairs...

Maharashtra: ₹ 3.75 crore fines collected for overcharging, underweighting by Consumer Affairs...

West Bengal government committed to development, especially for women: CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal government committed to development, especially for women: CM Mamata Banerjee

27-year-old Punjab cop killed during encounter with car robbers

27-year-old Punjab cop killed during encounter with car robbers

Moscow to Goa chartered flight bomb threat: Nothing suspicious found, says Jamnagar Airport director...

Moscow to Goa chartered flight bomb threat: Nothing suspicious found, says Jamnagar Airport director...