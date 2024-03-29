Haryana Shocker: Elderly Man's Intestine Bulges Out After Being Stabbed In Stomach

Blood-stained knife, clothes found in Atiq Ahmed's Chakia office | Pixabay

Rohtak: A 66-year-old man was brutally stabbed by a young man when he tried to intervene into a fight between a group of individuals in the middle of a street in Kahnour village in Rohtak district of Haryana. Reports said that he was stabbed multiple times in his stomach to the extent that a part of his intestine bulged out. The accused threatened and abuse the victim while attacking him and said that he would teach him a lesson for interfering. Based on the statement of the injured, the police have registered a case of attempt to murder against the accused youth identified as Mukesh. The incident took place on Monday, March 25th.

According to the police, Somnath, a resident of Kahnour, told in his complaint that on the Holi night he was going to his home from his daughter Neha's house. On his way he so some youngsters fighting among themselves. He further said that he tried to intervene to build a consensus but the attacked him instead.

The complainant said that he was stabbed three times in the stomach with a knife. When he put his hand forward in defence, he got injured on his shoulder and hand. Somnath further explained that he collapsed on the road after the attack. The villagers jumped to rescue and admitted him to the government hospital in Kahanaur, from where he was referred to PGI Rohtak. He has been admitted in ward six. After being informed by the bystanders, Kalanaur police immediately rushed to the spot and registered a case of attempt to murder against the accused. Accused is still on the run.