Haryana: School roof collapse in Sonepat injures atleast 25 students; 5 critical

At least 25 students were injured after a school roof collapsed in Haryana's Sonepat district, India Today reported.

Around three labourers were also seriously injured in the accident and five students are said to be in critical condition.

The incident took place in Gannaur and the injured persons were shifted to the Gannaur Community Hospital.

(Further details awaited)

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 03:58 PM IST