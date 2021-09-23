e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Supreme Court to set up committee to probe Pegasus scandal
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 03:59 PM IST

Haryana: School roof collapse in Sonepat injures atleast 25 students; 5 critical

FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | PTI

Representative Image | PTI

Advertisement

At least 25 students were injured after a school roof collapsed in Haryana's Sonepat district, India Today reported.

Around three labourers were also seriously injured in the accident and five students are said to be in critical condition.

The incident took place in Gannaur and the injured persons were shifted to the Gannaur Community Hospital.

(Further details awaited)

ALSO READ

Bhabanipur bypoll: BJP, TMC slugfest over petroleum prices during campaign

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 03:58 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal