Haryana Portfolio Allocation: CM Nayab Singh Saini Retains Home And Finance, Anil Vij Takes Charge Of Energy And Transport

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini | ANI

Chandigarh: The Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya late Sunday allocated the portfolios to the newly constituted council of ministers under chief minister Nayab Saini, three days after the swearing-in of the new government in the state.

While the chief minister Saini, a three-time MLA, has kept 12 key departments including home and finance, senior most leader Anil Vij, a seven-time legislator, has been allocated energy and transport departments.

Haryana Cabinet portfolios:



CM Nayab Singh Saini - Home, Finance, Excise and Taxation, Planning, Town & Country Planning and Urban Estates, Information, Public Relations, Language and Culture, Administration of Justice, General Administration, Housing for All, Criminal… pic.twitter.com/HHdvQoYK1L — IANS (@ians_india) October 20, 2024

Saini also has the planning, excise taxation, town and country planning and urban estates, information, public relations, language and culture, crimination investigation, law and legislative and housing for all departments, while Vij has also been given the charge of the labour department.

Likewise, while first-timer Arti Rao has been allocated the health, medical education and research and Ayush departments, Rao Narbir Singh, a four-time MLA has been allotted industries and commerce, environment, forests and wildlife departments. Mahipal Dhanda, a three-time MLA, got the school education department.

Second time MLA and former minister Vipul Goel got the revenue and disaster management, urban local bodies and civil aviation departments, while Arvind Sharma, a four-time MP and first-time MLA, has been allocated jails and cooperation departments. Shyam Singh Rana, a two-time MLA has been given the charge of agriculture and farmers welfare department while Ranbir Gangwa, also two-time MLA has been allotted the public health engineering department.

While the two-time MLA Krishan Bedi will handle the social justice, empowerment and SCs and BCs welfare departments, the women and child department has been allotted to first timer Shruti Choudhry.

Among others Krishan Panwar, a six-time MLA has been allotted development and panchayat and mines and geology departments, while two-time MLA Rajesh Nagar has been allocated food, civil supplies and consumer affairs (independent charge) and first-timer Gaurav Gautam will handle youth empowerment and entrepreneurship and sports departments. Gautam would also be attached with the CM as a minister of state for law and legislative department.

MLAs’ OATH ON OCT 25; KADIAN ACTING SPEAKER

Meanwhile, according to another information, while all the 90 Haryana MLAs will take oath on October 25, senior Congress MLA and former Speaker Raghuvir Kadian has been appointed as the Acting Speaker. The election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the state assembly is also likely to be held after the swearing-in of the legislators.

Read Also Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Retains Key Departments Of Home & Finance As Govt Allocates Portfolios

For record, the BJP had won 48 of the total 90 seats of Haryana in the assembly polls held on October 5; while the Congress could win 37 seats, another opposition party Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) won two seats. The remaining three seats were won by independents who later extended support to the saffron party.