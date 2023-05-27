Haryana police apprehend arms smuggler from MP with 14 pistols and magazines

Pixabay/ Representational Image

Chandigarh: Haryana police announced on Saturday that they successfully apprehended an interstate illegal arms smuggler in Madhya Pradesh. The operation resulted in the seizure of 14 pistols and an equal number of magazines.

Arrested man resident of Burhanpur, MP

According to a spokesperson from the Haryana police, the arrested individual has been identified as Gurudev Singh Barnala, a resident of Burhanpur district in Madhya Pradesh.

Providing further details about the catch, the spokesperson explained that on September 20, 2022, a police team apprehended an individual named Ashif, who was found in possession of two illegal pistols. It was discovered that Ashif had entered Nuh, a district in Haryana adjacent to Gurugram.

Two arrests led to Barnala's catching

The spokesperson revealed that after conducting a thorough investigation, another suspect by the name of Shehnawaz, also known as Saini, was apprehended on May 19, 2023. Shehnawaz, a resident of Sirauli Naganla in Mathura district, Uttar Pradesh, provided crucial information about Gurudev Singh Barnala. Acting on this information, Gurudev Singh Barnala was subsequently arrested on May 23, 2023, from Doi Phodia village in Burhanpur district, Madhya Pradesh. During the search operation, law enforcement recovered a total of 14 illicit country-made pistols and 14 magazines from Gurudev Singh Barnala's possession.

The spokesperson indicated that further revelations regarding the entire arms smuggling network were expected to surface during the ongoing interrogation process. The spokesperson confirmed that three individuals had been apprehended thus far in connection with the case. As a result of the combined efforts, a total of 16 pistols and 16 magazines had been seized thus far.

Wanted criminal handed over to Rajasthan police

Furthermore, in an unrelated case, acting on intelligence, the police team took prompt action and successfully apprehended a wanted criminal, Razzak, in Nai village located in Nuh. Razzak had a reward of Rs 3,000 on his head. He disclosed his identity and confirmed that a case was registered against him at Cama police station in Bharatpur district, Rajasthan. Consequently, he was handed over to the Rajasthan police for further proceedings.