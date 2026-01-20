 Haryana News: Sikh Candidates Allowed To Carry 'Kirpan', Married Women, 'Mangalsutra' In Exams
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaHaryana News: Sikh Candidates Allowed To Carry 'Kirpan', Married Women, 'Mangalsutra' In Exams

Haryana News: Sikh Candidates Allowed To Carry 'Kirpan', Married Women, 'Mangalsutra' In Exams

The Haryana government has permitted Sikh students to carry a Kirpan (blade ≤6 inches, total ≤9 inches) and married women to wear Mangalsutra during examinations. Candidates must report early—Sikhs one hour, married women 30 minutes—before exams. Officials have been directed to inform invigilators and security staff to ensure smooth conduct while respecting religious rights.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 08:21 PM IST
article-image
Haryana: Sikh Candidates Allowed To Carry 'Kirpan', Married Women, 'Mangalsutra' In Exams |

Chandigarh: Haryana government on Tuesday issued instructions to address recurring problems faced by Sikh students/candidates to carry `kirpan’ and married women students/candidates, `mangalsutra’, during examinations conducted by schools, colleges, universities, and other recruiting agencies across the state.

According to a notification issued by the chief secretary’s office, Sikh students and candidates appearing in examinations will be permitted to wear and carry a Kirpan subject to prescribed limits; The Kirpan should not exceed 9 inches (22.86 cm) in total length, with the blade length not exceeding 6 inches (15.24 cm). Such candidates have been advised to report to the examination centre at least one hour before the scheduled time.

The notification further stated that married women candidates wearing ``mangalsutra’’ will also be allowed to wear the same during examinations. These candidates are required to report to the examination centre at least 30 minutes before the scheduled time.

Read Also
'Gurjar Bro': Haryana Man Defaces Fotu La Pass' Signboard With Stickers At Srinagar–Leh Highway;...
article-image

Also Watch:

FPJ Shorts
IndiGo Assures Stable Operations Post End Of FDTL Exemption, Claims Surplus Crew Against Requirement
IndiGo Assures Stable Operations Post End Of FDTL Exemption, Claims Surplus Crew Against Requirement
Maharashtra Cyber Fraud: Solapur Jeweller Duped Of ₹7.36 Lakh In Fake Online Gaming Investment Scam Promising High Returns; Case Registered
Maharashtra Cyber Fraud: Solapur Jeweller Duped Of ₹7.36 Lakh In Fake Online Gaming Investment Scam Promising High Returns; Case Registered
TISS Launches Gender-Focused Climate Action Plan In Raigad
TISS Launches Gender-Focused Climate Action Plan In Raigad
Panvel Civic Polls 2026 Results: Over 43,000 NOTA Votes Signal Voter Dissatisfaction
Panvel Civic Polls 2026 Results: Over 43,000 NOTA Votes Signal Voter Dissatisfaction

An official statement said that the decision has been taken in the light of various judgments of the Delhi High Court and the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which emphasised safeguarding religious and cultural rights while ensuring smooth conduct of examinations.

All Administrative Secretaries have been directed to ensure that heads of departments, boards, corporations, universities, and recruiting agencies under their control issue necessary instructions so that examination staff, invigilators, and security personnel are properly informed, it added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IndiGo Assures Stable Operations Post End Of FDTL Exemption, Claims Surplus Crew Against Requirement
IndiGo Assures Stable Operations Post End Of FDTL Exemption, Claims Surplus Crew Against Requirement
Video: Kashmiri Shawl Sellers Forced To Chant 'Jai Shri Ram' Slogans In Haryana's Yamunanagar
Video: Kashmiri Shawl Sellers Forced To Chant 'Jai Shri Ram' Slogans In Haryana's Yamunanagar
Greater Noida Techie Death Case: Car Pulled Out 3 Days After It Fell Into Pit - VIDEO
Greater Noida Techie Death Case: Car Pulled Out 3 Days After It Fell Into Pit - VIDEO
Haryana News: Sikh Candidates Allowed To Carry 'Kirpan', Married Women, 'Mangalsutra' In Exams
Haryana News: Sikh Candidates Allowed To Carry 'Kirpan', Married Women, 'Mangalsutra' In Exams
'Operation Prahaar' Launched To Dismantle Gangsters Network Abroad, In Punjab: DGP Gaurav Yadav
'Operation Prahaar' Launched To Dismantle Gangsters Network Abroad, In Punjab: DGP Gaurav Yadav