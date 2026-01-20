Haryana News: Sikh Candidates Allowed To Carry 'Kirpan', Married Women, 'Mangalsutra' In Exams

Haryana: Sikh Candidates Allowed To Carry 'Kirpan', Married Women, 'Mangalsutra' In Exams |

Chandigarh: Haryana government on Tuesday issued instructions to address recurring problems faced by Sikh students/candidates to carry `kirpan’ and married women students/candidates, `mangalsutra’, during examinations conducted by schools, colleges, universities, and other recruiting agencies across the state.

According to a notification issued by the chief secretary’s office, Sikh students and candidates appearing in examinations will be permitted to wear and carry a Kirpan subject to prescribed limits; The Kirpan should not exceed 9 inches (22.86 cm) in total length, with the blade length not exceeding 6 inches (15.24 cm). Such candidates have been advised to report to the examination centre at least one hour before the scheduled time.

The notification further stated that married women candidates wearing ``mangalsutra’’ will also be allowed to wear the same during examinations. These candidates are required to report to the examination centre at least 30 minutes before the scheduled time.

An official statement said that the decision has been taken in the light of various judgments of the Delhi High Court and the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which emphasised safeguarding religious and cultural rights while ensuring smooth conduct of examinations.

All Administrative Secretaries have been directed to ensure that heads of departments, boards, corporations, universities, and recruiting agencies under their control issue necessary instructions so that examination staff, invigilators, and security personnel are properly informed, it added.